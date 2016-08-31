Veteran overcomes hand injury to win three-day tourney

A CRUSHED thumb in his car door was no deterrent for Pape Aviu in winning the veteran’s section of the Palm Grove sponsored three day tournament played over three consecutive weekends.

In true Cook Islands spirit and ingenuity, Aviu drilled a hole through his thumb nail to release the pressure and enable him to compete in the third and final round on Saturday at the Rarotonga Golf Club.

With a nett score of 200 and 10 under his handicap, not only did he win the veteran men’s by five shots from “Poppa G’’ but he also had the best nett over the entire field for the handicap-based tournament.

This latest act of bravery added to his already legendary status as the longest serving member of the club.

In some other very close results, Maara Kenning won the veteran ladies by one shot from Lynn Webb and Shelley Amos won the junior ladies by one shot from Sebon Will.

Jason Burgess continued his good form by winning the junior men’s title by 11 shots from Simona Aumetua and Bernie Raffe had a comfortable 10 shot win over Rita Howard in the intermediate ladies.

Only two shots separated the intermediate men’s winner, Enoka Bishop from Vaike Tairi.

When it came to the senior divisions, Margaret Teiti on 213 won by the slimmest of margins from Ake Unuka on 214 and a count back had to be used to decide the winner between young Leo Roa and seasoned campaigner Ned Howard, who both finished on 204. With a one-under-par 69 and best gross for the final round, Howard won the count back with his 66 nett.

The overall best gross winners for the tournament were Kris Williamson with 212 in the men’s and Kurai Foster on 240 for the ladies. When approached about their Palm Grove sponsorship, a very humorous partner, Grant Walker said you need to talk to the boss!

He said he had very little involvement with the tournament and it was a bit like his partner, Betsy Eisler being the Queen and he was Prince Philip!

When they first came to Rarotonga nine years ago, Eisler would play up to three times a week whereas, Walker was lucky to play three times a year.

The third round daily sweepstake was won by Wally Tangata with a 74 off his nine handicap giving him a 63 nett.

Runner up was Bernie Raffe with a personal best 81 gross and 64 nett.

The next three winners all on 66 nett were Joe Daniel, Royle Brogan and Ned Howard.

The last five place getters and all on 67 nett by count back were Yitiri Akama, Nooroa Maui, Andrew Forbes, Enua Bishop and Moetai Taruia.

Nearest to the pins were won by Ake Unuka on the 3rd and 12th holes, Ned Howard on the 4th, 7th and 16th holes and Haimona Browne on the 13th hole. The best round for the ladies was an 81 by Kurai Foster who also won the lucky draw.

The long drives were won by Kris “Gunz’’ Williamson and Ake Unuka.

This coming Saturday is the first qualifying round for the club match play championships.

- Greg Amos