Manureva Aquafest off to flying start

THE OPENING of Manureva Aquafest 2016 was held on Monday with a day of races and community participation set in the stunning lagoon at Aitutaki Village.

Competitors of all ages took part in stand up paddleboard (SUP), swimming and novelty races, with international professional kiteboarders Jesse Richman (two times kiteboarding world champion) and Ewan Jaspan (Australasian No.1 kiteboarder) leading the way in all water activities.

Manureva Aquafest 2016 is dedicated to the 2014 Manureva Aquafest waterman of the year, the legendary Tetuatau Leverd, who sadly passed away late last year.

In recognition of his love for the ocean and contribution to watersports in the South Pacific, this year’s event is joined by special guests including international pro riders Richman and Jaspan and a group of Tahitian watermen and waterwomen who will lead Etau’s memorial service.

Each year, Manureva Aquafest brings together local and international competitors who showcase the unique conditions of the Aitutaki lagoon – pristine aqua blue water, warm and flat, perfect for freestyle, racing and big air kitesurfing, as well as oe vaka outrigger canoe and stand up paddleboard races.

The organisers thank Terepoto Williams for the traditional Cook Islands turou and Aitutaki deputy major Papa Terepoto and Orometua Noo Mataiti for welcoming the international visitors and blessing the event.

The opening day of kitesurfing competition took place yesterday on Motu Tavake with visitors from across Australasia, Tahiti, Brazil and Spain competing in men's, women's and youth categories going head to head in exhilarating freestyle action.