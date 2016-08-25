Heaven attracts Kiwi team

ORGANISERS of the International Sevens in Heaven Tournament have started working on confirming teams for this year’s tournament to be held in November.

Event co-ordinator Lara Sadaraka said they were excited and looking forward to confirming teams for this year’s tournament.One of the new teams that have confirmed their participation in the 2016 Sevens in Heaven tournament is the Titahi Bay Panthers women’s side from Porirua, New Zealand. Sadaraka said the Titahi Bay Panthers normally brought a men’s side to the tournament each year, but coach Mike Hall was keen to bring along a women’s side as well.

“We are crazy excited that the women’s division is going to heat up this year at Sevens In Heaven with the inclusion of some new teams from overseas including the Titahi Bay Panthers women’s 7s,” she said. Coach Hall said the players in the women’s side have been playing together during the year, with rugby on Saturdays and rugby league on Sundays.

“This will be their first campaign in Rarotonga for the Sevens in Heaven this year and they are very excited and determined to make their mark at this tournament,” he said.

“There is plenty of skill amongst the girls and passion for the game. Keep an eye on the Titahi Bay Panthers girls’ team this year as I'm sure they will turn a few heads during pool play.” Hall said the Sevens in Heaven tournament was a perfect platform to test the ability of their women’s side.

“It is a tester for us to see how we go and whether we carry on with the women's side for future tournaments.

