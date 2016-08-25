Let’s get ready to rumble!

BOXING returns to the local scene tonight with the second Fight Night of the year at Banana Court, starting at 7pm.

Boxing Cook Islands has confirmed six bouts for tonight’s programme, including the first female exhibition bout.

The major event of the night will be the heavyweight fight between former national boxing champion Osolai Akai and Deon Wigmore.

Boxing Cook Islands secretary Paul Allsworth said they expect all boxers to be on time for their bouts tonight.

He said the highlight of the night would be the first female exhibition fight between Natavia and Maggie.

“The first female fight will be the major attraction of the night. There are also some other great fights lined up which will be equally exciting to watch,” Allsworth said.

“We encourage supporters to come down in numbers and support these boxers.”

Entry fee to tonight’s Fight Night is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with a supervised parent or guardian, as bar services will be open.

Allsworth had earlier stated that all gate takings from tonight’s fight will help them fund the national team for the upcoming international competition.

“Boxing fans and supporters are urged to come along and support their boxing team. Funds raised from this event will assist our boxers to attend Pacific, Youth and Oceania tournaments,” he said earlier.

“Boxing Cook Islands would like to thank the management of the Banana Court for supporting this event, as all door proceeds will go to Boxing Cook Islands.”

Boxing Cook Islands’ first Fight Night of the year was held on March 24 at the National Auditorium.

It attracted seven bouts, which was deemed a good start to a promising boxing calendar.

The national body has an ambitious programme for this year with an aim of participating in regional and international events.

The national boxing body is also keen to send coaches, referees and judges overseas to attend training courses.

Boxing was the darling of Cook Islands sports in the 60s and 70s when former champions Toro George, Tom Marsters, Richard Pittman, Vaka Rima, Matamaru Tongia, Piri Puruto and others used to dominate the sport.

Allsworth said they were trying to raise the profile of the sport by holding regular boxing events.

The Fight Card – Shane Napa-Fred Ariu, DJ Hoeflich-Ocean Mataiti, Mata Atatangi-Joe Hoeflich, Break, Eli Daniels-Liam Cowan, Natavia-Maggie, Osolai Akai-Deon Wigmore.