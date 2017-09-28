Netball initiative for Saturday launch

New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Marshall has welcomed the launch of a new netball initiative under a sporting partnership which aims to promote healthy lifestyles and encourages children in the Pacific to play sports.

The Sports for Health Netball programme under the Pacific Sporting Partnerships will be launched at 1.30pm on Saturday during the one-day Junior Netball Tournament for the Rising Stars netball competition.

Marshall will attend the launch, along with former Silver Fern player and coach, Waimarama Taumaunu.

“Sport is an important part of life in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, and has many benefits. We have learnt that playing sport at a young age is fundamental in developing healthy lifestyles and preventing serious health issues later in life,” Marshall says.

“The Sports for Health Netball programme promotes these benefits, with a focus on ensuring that girls are able to participate in sport.

“New Zealand is providing $4 million over five years for the netball programme, which will be delivered in partnership with Netball New Zealand. In the Cook Islands, the initiative will work with the key Cook Islands netball partners and will be delivered through clubs and schools.

“A healthy lifestyles awareness campaign will also be included in the programme which will focus on children between 6 and 17 years old. Coaches and officials will also be trained,” Marshall says.

The programme will be rolled out in four Pacific countries: Cook Islands, Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga. The Pacific Sporting Partnerships includes the Sports for Health Rugby programme, which was launched in Samoa earlier this year and will come to the Cook Islands.

