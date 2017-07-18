Flames burning bright

Defending champions Arorangi Flames are finally burning brightly after recording their first win in the Rising Stars Netball Championship over the weekend.

In the feature 19 and under grade match on Saturday, the team thumped Takuvaine Red Angels 110-23 at the Happy Valley Courts.

In their earlier two matches in the weekly competition, the Flames lost to Avatiu Dragonflies before drawing with Tupapa-Maraerenga Panthers.

In other round four matches played on Saturday, the Panthers lost to Titikaveka Pearls 6-12 and 47-58 in 12 and under and 20 plus grades, respectively.

The Panthers managed to win the 15 and under grade 23-19.

Avatiu Dragonflies defeated Ngatangiia-Matavera Seagalz in the 20 plus and 15 and under after drawing in 12 and under grade.

Results

Delayed match: (Avatiu Dragonflies vs Titikaveka Pearls): 12U: 17-8 to Avatiu, 20+: 62-51 to Avatiu, 15U: 33 - 33 Draw; Takuvaine Red Angels-Arorangi Flames – 12U: Bye for Takuvaine, 20+: Bye for Takuvaine, 15U: Bye for Takuvaine, 19U: 23-110 to Arorangi; Tupapa-Maraerenga Panthers-Titikaveka Pearls – 12U: 6-12 to Titikaveka, 20+: 47-58 to Titikaveka, 15U: 23-19 to Tupapa, 19U: Bye for Tupapa; Ngatangiia-Matavera Seagalz-Avatiu Dragonflies – 12U: 13-13 Draw!, 20+: 88-26 to Avatiu, 15U: Default win to Avatiu, 19U: Bye for Avatiu