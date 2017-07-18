Flames burning bright

In the feature 19 and under grade match on Saturday, the team thumped Takuvaine Red Angels 110-23 at the Happy Valley Courts.
In their earlier two matches in the weekly competition, the Flames lost to Avatiu Dragonflies before drawing with Tupapa-Maraerenga Panthers.
In other round four matches played on Saturday, the Panthers lost to Titikaveka Pearls 6-12 and 47-58 in 12 and under and 20 plus grades, respectively.
The Panthers managed to win the 15 and under grade 23-19.
Avatiu Dragonflies defeated Ngatangiia-Matavera Seagalz in the 20 plus and 15 and under after drawing in 12 and under grade.
Results
Delayed match: (Avatiu Dragonflies vs Titikaveka Pearls): 12U: 17-8 to Avatiu, 20+: 62-51 to Avatiu, 15U: 33 - 33 Draw; Takuvaine Red Angels-Arorangi Flames – 12U: Bye for Takuvaine, 20+: Bye for Takuvaine, 15U: Bye for Takuvaine, 19U: 23-110 to Arorangi; Tupapa-Maraerenga Panthers-Titikaveka Pearls – 12U: 6-12 to Titikaveka, 20+: 47-58 to Titikaveka, 15U: 23-19 to Tupapa, 19U: Bye for Tupapa; Ngatangiia-Matavera Seagalz-Avatiu Dragonflies – 12U: 13-13 Draw!, 20+: 88-26 to Avatiu, 15U: Default win to Avatiu, 19U: Bye for Avatiu