Flames against Red Angels

Arorangi Flames will be hoping to finally get a win in the Rising Stars Netball tournament this weekend.

In round four competition today, the Flames will take on Takuvaine Red Angels in the premier 19 and under grade at the Happy Valley courts.

The defending champions lost their opening match to the Avatiu Dragonflies before drawing with Tupapa-Maraerenga Panthers last week.

In the other matches today, the Panthers will host the Titikaveka Pearls, while Ngatangiia/Matavera Seagalz will take on Avatiu Dragonflies. - RK

Fixtures: Tupapa-Titikaveka – 12pm Future Stars 12U, 12.40 pm Shooting Stars 20+, 1:55 pm Rising Stars 15U; Ngatangiia/Matavera-Avatiu – 12pm Future Stars 12U, 12.40 pm Shooting Stars 20+, 1:55 pm Rising Stars 15U; Takuvaine-Arorangi – 1:55 pm Rising Stars 15U, 2:45 pm Rising Stars 19U

Results: Takuvaine Red Angels-Ngatangiia-Matavera Seagalz – 12U: 3-26 to Ngatangiia-Matavera, 20+: 44-30 to Takuvaine, 15U: Bye for Ngatangiia-Matavera, 19U: Bye for Takuvaine; Tupapa-Maraerenga Panthers-Arorangi Flames – 12U: Bye for Tupapa-Maraerenga, 20+: Bye for Tupapa-Maraerenga, 15U: 29 - 40 to Arorangi, 19U: 55-55 draw! Titikaveka Pearls-Avatiu Dragonflies – Future Stars (12U): 8 - 17 to Avatiu Dragonflies, Rising Stars (15U): 33 - 33 draw