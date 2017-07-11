It’s stalemate for netballers

Defending champions Arorangi Flames were held on by Tupapa Maraerenga Panthers in an epic battle in round three of the Rising Stars Netball Championship over the weekend.

The Flames which lost their opening match of the weekly competition to last year’s runners up, Avatiu Dragon Flames, needed a win to get their title defence campaign underway.

But an equally impressive performance from the Panthers saw both teams locked at 55-all at the full time in the premier 19 and under grade match at Victoria Park courts on Saturday.

In the 15 and under division, Flames which are also the defending champions managed to beat the Panthers 40-29.

Takuvaine Red Angels faced Ngatangiia-Matavera Seagalz in the other match played last weekend.

In the 12U grade, Seagalz triumphed with a 26-3 win while the Red Angels won the 20 plus 44-30. The Titikaveka Pearls versus Avatiu Dragonflies match was postponed to mid-week. - RK

Results; Takuvaine Red Angels-Ngatangiia-Matavera Seagalz – 12U: 3-26 to Ngatangiia-Matavera, 20+: 44-30 to Takuvaine, 15U: Bye for Ngatangiia-Matavera, 19U: Bye for Takuvaine; Tupapa-Maraerenga Panthers-Arorangi Flames – 12U: Bye for Tupapa-Maraerenga, 20+: Bye for Tupapa-Maraerenga, 15U: 29 - 40 to Arorangi, 19U: 55-55 draw! Titikaveka Pearls-Avatiu Dragonflies – postponed to mid-week due to unsafe court conditions from the rain