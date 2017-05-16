Netball final postponed after appeal

The Avatiu reserves team fi nished runner-up on Saturday with other trophies won by the club in junior grades. 17051518

The premier final in the Rarotonga Netball Club competition has been indefinitely postponed following an appeal from defending champions Titikaveka.

Titikaveka, which won the knockout semifinal over round championship winner Takuvaine by a point, was disqualified from featuring in the final that was scheduled for Saturday at the Bluesky Sports Arena in Nikao.

The RNC dispute committee ruled that Takuvaine will play Arorangi, which defeated Avatiu in the other semi, in the premier showdown.

But an appeal from Titikaveka forced the competition organisers to postpone the feature match of the day.

“No premier grade was played on Saturday due to an appeal by the Titikaveka legal counsel against a decision given by the RNC dispute committee for disqualifying the Titikaveka premier grade from playing in the finals,” competition co-ordinator Matangaro Maxwell said.

Despite the poor finish to the day, the earlier finals lived up to the expectation producing some close competitions between the participating teams.

Avatiu Netball Club were in fine form winning four grades in the knockout finals.

Its Under-8 side defeated Tupapa 7-3 while in U10, Avatiu defeated Arorangi 4-3.

In the U12 final, Avatiu defeated Ngatangiia 19-12 while the U14 team overcame Takuvaine 19-17.

Arorangi won the U17 grade beating Takuvaine 28-24 while Tupapa took out the reserves title after overcoming Avatiu 46-29.

“All the junior games were so exciting with the winners coming through at the last few minutes of the game. A full house of parents and supporters came to witness these games,” Maxwell said.





Results; Knockout competition – U8 Tupapa 3 Avatiu 7, U10 Arorangi 3 Avatiu 4, U12 Avatiu 19 Ngatangiia 12, U14 Avatiu 19 Takuvaine 17, U17 Arorangi 28 Takuvaine 24, Reserve Tupapa 46 Avatiu 29

Round Championships: U8 – Winner Avatiu; U10 Winner – Arorangi, Runner-up – Avatiu; U12 Winner – Avatiu, Runner-up – Ngatangiia; U14 Winner – Avatiu, Runner-up – Arorangi; U17 Winner – Tupapa, Runner-up – Arorangi; Reserve Winner Tupapa, Runner-up – Avatiu; Premier Winner – Takuvaine, Runner-up –Avatiu.