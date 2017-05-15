Surprising turn in netball premier final

In a surprising turn of events, defending champions Titikaveka have been replaced by Takuvaine in the Rarotonga Netball Club competition premier final to be played today at the Bluesky Sports Arena (BSA) in Nikao.

Titikaveka defeated Takuvaine 56-55 while Arorangi overcame Avatiu 63-61 in the semifinals last week.

CI News understands a complaint was filed by Takuvaine against Titikaveka although Rarotonga Netball Club did not confirm this despite efforts to have them explain the change in the fixtures.

Titikaveka had forfeited their matches in the preliminary rounds that were scheduled outside of the BSA, but still managed to finish third on the points table.

The side played the winner of the prelims competition Takuvaine and were victors by a point.

Meanwhile Tupapa and Avatiu claimed the open 1 and open 2 titles respectively, after their wins on Wednesday.

In the open 1 final, Tupapa defeated Takuvaine 31-26 while Avatiu overcame Takuvaine in open 2 showdown 39-27.

“The open 1 final was really tight right through the quarters and Tupapa only pulled to the front in the last few minutes of the last quarter,” competition coordinator Matangaro Maxwell said.

“The first quarter of the open 2 final was a bit tight between the teams but Avatiu stuck to their game plan and just cruised through to the end.”



Fixtures

11am Under-8 Tupapa-Avatiu (Tea & Mii), 11.30am U10 Arorangi-Avatiu (Curly & Tina), 12.15pm U12 Avatiu-Ngatangiia (Tea & Tina (Romehael),

12.50pm U14 Avatiu-Takuvaine (Shaniqua & Tatari), 1.55pm U17 Arorangi-Takuvaine (Curly & Tatari), 3.05pm Reserve Tupapa-Avatiu (Tupe & Tea),

4.05pm Premier Takuvaine-Arorangi (Curly & Tea).