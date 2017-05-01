Keen battle for the semis

Arorangi will take on Tupapa in the feature premier match of the Rarotonga Netball Club competition today at the Bluesky Sports Arena, for a place in next week’s semifinal.

The side finished third while Tupapa was fifth.

The winner will take on Avatiu in the semifinals.

In the other semis, Takuvaine which finished on top after three wins and a draw to accumulate seven points will play the defending champions Titikaveka.

The other confirmed semis include Avatiu versus Arorangi and Takuvaine versus Tupapa in the U17 and Titikaveka versus Takuvaine and Tupapa versus Avatiu in the open two grade.

- Rashneel Kumar

Results

Open 1 Tupapa 29 Titikaveka 20, Takuvaine 40 Ngatangiia 33; Open 2 Titikaveka 38 Ngatangiia 30.

Fixtures

Court 1: 11am U8 Avatiu-Takuvaine, 11.30 U10 Tupapa-Ngatangiia, 12pm U12 Arorangi-Takuvaine, 12.35pm U14 Takuvaine-Ngatangiia, 1.25pm Reserve Takuvaine-Arorangi, 2.25pm Premier Arorangi-Tupapa

Court 2: 11am U8 Ngatangiia-Titikaveka, 11.30am U10 Titikaveka-Takuvaine, 12pm U12 Tupapa-Titikaveka, 12.35pm U14 Tupapa-Titikaveka, 1.25pm Reserve Titikaveka-Ngatangiia.