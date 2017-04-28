Movie night double for fundraiser

The Ngatangiia/Matavera Netball Club is holding a fundraiser tomorrow night to help raise enough funds to assist them in the development of their teams.

The SHE Eagles’ Movies under the Stars fundraiser at Takitumu School is being led by its Under-10 team.

The fundraiser, which will be held from 5pm to 10pm, will feature two movies, Sing and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

The fundraising team of Carlene Mapu, Gloria Rarere, Melinda Pierce, Liz Tommy and Louise Wittwer are grateful for the tireless dedication of the Mat Man, Brian Morgan, and his never-ending commitment to the club.

“The fundraising team is driven by his contagious enthusiasm to provide the necessary funds to enable Mat Man to roll out the many great opportunities he has in store for the development of the SHE Eagles Netball teams from U8 right through to our stunning reserves,” fundraising team member Louise Wittwer said.

Tickets are available from Liz Tommy on 74113 or Wittwer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

“This is a perfect way to close the school holidays with a family outing to Cinema in the Park at Takitumu School.”