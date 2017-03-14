Netball continues U21s fundraising

Netball Cook Islands will continue with its fundraising drives in a hope to raise enough money to help the national Under-21 team in its Netball World Youth Cup campaign.

The team to represent the country at the tournament in Botswana in July this year was announced a fortnight ago.

But Netball Cook Islands said efforts were still being made to collect funds to cater for the expenses that would incur during this trip.

“There is still considerable fundraising to be done, with two more camps planned for the team before they travel to Botswana,” Netball Cook Islands said in a statement.

The national netball governing body will be holding a Jungle Safari Golf Ambrose on Friday next week.

The major prize for the “Best Net’’ team is six return tickets to Aitutaki sponsored by Air Rarotonga.

“Netball Cook Islands would like to thank all who have supported the team in their campaign to date, including major sponsors the Cook Islands Pearl Authority.

“If you would like to register a team or wish to make a donation or provide sponsorship, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .”

Meanwhile Netball Cook Islands said the national U21 team have overcome many other challenges since qualifying for the World Youth Cup in September last year.

The team lost two squad members due to serious injury, and also lost numerous players to the New Zealand and Australia pathways, which prevent them from playing for another country.

In addition, it said, commitment and financial burden were also contributing factors in reducing the number of Cook Islands squad members available.

“Nevertheless, the management team consisting of coach John Glassie, manager Mary Patutama, physio Talia Rout, and assistant physio Ashleigh Iro have been instrumental in keeping our dedicated girls together and going onward in continuing to make our small nation proud on the world stage.”

Cook Islands U21: Alex Iro (Auckland) – Titikaveka, Ashley Dixon (Auckland) – Arorangi, Celeste Patutama (Auckland) – Arorangi, Chantal Tikitau (Cairns) – Titikaveka, Daimzel Rongokea (Rarotonga) – Arorangi, Hinemoa Mehau (Perth) – Arorangi, Maria Milani (Auckland) – Aitutaki, Mary Tuaana (Brisbane) – Arorangi, Moana Glassie (Brisbane) – Aitutaki, Nina-Tai Roberts (Auckland) – Mangaia, Rochelle Teiri (Auckland) – Arorangi, Tetania Ooariki (Auckland) – Arorangi.