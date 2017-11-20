Moana nuked by Kiwi Ferns in one-sided clash

The Cook Islands Moana lost badly to New Zealand 0-76 on Saturday night. 17111905/John Veage

New Zealand winger Honey Hireme crossed for six tries in the Kiwi Ferns’ 76-0 thrashing of the Cook Islands at the women’s Rugby League World Cup in Sydney on Saturday.

Hireme was the chief destroyer as the three-time world champions racked up their second 50-plus scoreline in as many matches.

She showed why she was nicknamed “Honey Bill Williams” - in honour of All Blacks superstar Sonny Bill Williams, with a barnstorming effort that included 211 metres, eight linebreaks and a try assist as well as taking her tournament tally to eight tries.

The 19-time New Zealand rugby union Test representative was the first to score in the ninth minute and it was one-way traffic from there.

Centre Shontelle Woodman, back-rower Krystal Murray and five-eighth Raecene McGregor all crossed for doubles in the 14 tries-to-nil hatchet job.

After beating Canada 50-4, the Kiwi Ferns have now scored a cumulative 126 points in their two pool matches.

It was the Cook Islands’ second straight heavy loss following on from their 58-4 thumping at the hands of Australia three days earlier.

The Cooks were cruelly denied a try by the video referee with a minute left after prop Natalee Tagavaitau was held up.

The Kiwis are guaranteed to finish top of pool B as they attempt to wrestle back the world cup from Australia.

While their victory was emphatic, it was not big enough to shade their 88-0 win over France at the 2013 world cup.

Meanwhile the Australian centre Isabelle Kelly has been cleared to take part in the rest of the tournament after being exonerated of biting in the Jillaroos’ 38-0 thumping of England.

The Jillaroos sent a resounding message to the rest of the tournament with an eight-try mauling of the Lionesses in Sydney which ensured they will finish top of pool A.

The emphatic win was marred after England prop Chantelle Crowl accused the Jillaroos outside back of biting her forearm late in the first half.

With the Jillaroos holding a commanding 24-0 lead at the time, Crowl remonstrated with referee Todd Smith after tackling Kelly.

The ground manager came onto the pitch and took a photo of Crowl’s arm before the incident was put on report.

On Sunday the match review committee met and declined to charge her.

It’s the third such incident during this World Cup, with Papua New Guinea’s Wellington Albert and England’s Jermaine McGillvary both accused and cleared of biting during the men’s tournament.

Cook Islands Moana will play England in their final group match tomorrow.

