Naqitawa try puts Panthers into semi

Arorangi Bears’ Mau George goes over for a try in the opening spell, but it was not enough as the side went down fi ghting to Tupapa Panthers 17-22 on Saturday. 17051415

A last-minute try from Jovilisi Naqitawa ensured Tupapa Panthers kept their hopes of making the national rugby league competition final alive after a come from behind 22-17 win against Arorangi Bears in the playoffs over the weekend.

The match played on Saturday at the BCI Stadium proved a cracker with both teams needing a win to remain in the run for the title.

Panthers started well and were cruising with a healthy 16-4 lead in the opening spell, thanks to Naqitawa’s brilliant hat-trick.

The other Panthers try was scored by Jamian Iroa.

Mau George kept Bears’ hopes alive with their lone try in the opening spell.

The Darren Piri-coached side were vicious in attack and dominated every facet of the play in the opening half to remain ahead of the Bears.

Bears looked clueless at times and their drives failed to gain momentum against a steady Panthers defence.

Bears returned a much better side in the second spell and scored two successive tries to level the game 16-all.

Panthers had no answer to their opposition’s sudden resurgence in the match and were left back pedaling at times against the on-song Bears who maintained their pressure on them.

With about 10 minutes remaining in the match, Bears converted a clever field goal to sneak ahead 17-16.

A last gasp effort from Naqitawa saw the Panthers survive the battle 22-17 to march into the semifinal against defending champions Avatiu Nikao Eels.

Panthers coach Piri was relieved with the win, but pointed out areas to work on ahead of the Eels clash.

“The pressure was definitely on from the Bears and we didn’t get away with simple things like converting the tries except for that last one,” he said.

“The fitness sort of went down in this game so it’s really the fitness and the ball skills that we got to work on ahead of the Eels match.”

Piri thanked the supporters for turning up in numbers for psyching the players from both teams with their vocal support.

Meanwhile in an interesting battle in the reserves grade playoffs, Eels pulled a stunner through their unlikely source George Fatafehi who kicked in the field goal at the buzzer to help beat the Panthers 13-12.

The win has earned Eels their spot in the final next weekend.

Panthers still have a chance to make the final and will play Ngatangiia/Matavera Sea Eagles which defeated Titikaveka Bulldogs in the other reserves playoff.