Sharks ready to bite Sea Eagles

Cheydon Mani will be a key man for the Ngatangiia/Matavera Sea Eagles against Aitutaki Sharks today in Aitutaki. 17030915

The Ngatangiia/Matavera Sea Eagles’ form will not intimidate the Aitutaki Sharks which are ready to bite the high-flying side down in the lone premier rugby league clash today at 5pm.

The Sharks which recorded its first win in the 2017 rugby league season against Takuvaine Warriors a fortnight ago is determined to stage another upset at home this afternoon.

Team manager Ngatere George said while the Sea Eagles were the much favoured side in the match, they would not go down without giving their best fight.

“We want to let the Sea Eagles know that the Sharks are ready to bite them,” an optimistic George said.

“To be honest, the Sea Eagles are a top side and will be hard to beat, but our boys will do their best by putting up a strong challenge against them.”

Sea Eagles are yet to lose from their five matches played so far.

The Kaka Ama-coached side has three wins and two draws so far in the competition.

However, their lead on the competition points table has been cut short after Cook Islands Rugby League Association found them in breach of competition rules by fielding a player who has been contracted with the Avatiu Nikao Eels.

Sea Eagles will want to win today’s match at any cost to maintain their chase for the final berth.

George admits the Sharks will be in for a tough fight.

“It will be a tough battle for us. We have lost five players to injury from the Takuvaine match and they will not feature in this match,” she said.

“But we will field new players, giving them the opportunity to play at this level.”

In the other premier league matches to be played tomorrow, Eels will play Titikaveka Titans at Teimurimotia Park while Warriors will host Tupapa Panthers at the Happy Valley at 4.30pm. - RK

Fixtures

Friday – 5pm Premiers Sharks-Sea Eagles at Arutanga Park (Referee – Arthur Emile, Touch judges – Dawn Crummer/Andre Tanga, Bench – Retire Puapii/Steve Daniels), 3.30pm Under 17 Sharks-Sea Eagles at Arutanga Park (Referee –Dawn Crummer, Touch Judges – Lydia Nga/Ngatere George), 5pm Reserves TKV Warriors-Panthers at Takuvaine (Referee – June Henry, Touch Judges –Paul Allsworth/Walter Tangata)

Saturday – 4.30pm Premier TKV Warriors-Panthers at Takuvaine (Referee –Nga Takaiti, Touch Judges – Peter Robertson/June Henry, Bench – Paul Allsworth/Papa Pat), 3.30pm U13 TKV Warriors-Panthers at Takuvaine (Referee – Andrew Iroa, Touch Judges – Teina Savage/Maines Rongo), 2.45pm U11 TKV Warriors-Panthers at Takuvaine (Referee – Vase Samania, Touch Judges – Logan Perenesi/Fale Brown); 4.30pm Premiers Bulldogs-Eels at Titikaveka (Referee – Tua Manea, Touch Judges – Paul Peyroux/Koa Kopu, Bench – John Whita/Tai Nelio), 3pm Reserves Bulldogs-Eels at Titikaveka (Referee – Poto Ngaroi, Touch Judges – Tofiga Aisake/Teariki Peyroux), 2.15pm Under 13 Bears 2-Eels at Titikaveka (Referee – Jeff Murray, Touch Judges – Daniel Ahau/David Napa), 1.30pm Under 13 Bears 1-Sea Eagles at Titikaveka (Referee – Jeff Murray, Touch Judges – Daniel Ahau/David Napa), 12.45pm Under 11 Bears 2-Sea Eagles at Titikaveka (Referee – Albert Nicholas, Touch Judges – Kane Napa), 12.45pm Under 11 Bears 1-Eels at Titikaveka (Referee – Shane Napa, Touch Judge – Samu Alafua).