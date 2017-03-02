Masters set for second league tour

The Cook Islands Rugby League Masters consisting of members from the different clubs will make their second tour of the NRL Masters Competition to be held in Runaway Bay, Gold Coast from March the 6 to 11.

The 30 players make up two teams who will take on NRL teams from across New Zealand and Australia, alongside teams from South Africa and England.

The team is captained by Bob Hunter, who looks forward to the challenge of getting on the field to have a go against the other teams.

“It’s a good opportunity to play against former NRL greats from Australia and New Zealand, and it is an opportune time to take our boys out there to get a feel of what it is like to play with the greats.”

Other New Zealand and Australia-based players will join the team en route to the Gold Coast in a bid to build a community feel to an already-established network.

Acting Cook Islands Rugby League Masters president William Tiger Taripo is happy to go on his second tour.

“I enjoyed our debut visit in 2016 and this should give some more support to the masters movement both on Rarotonga and around the world.”

Team members are looking forward to competing with former mates from other teams. They would like to acknowledge the support of Prime Foods, Cook Islands Steel, Super Brown and Koka Lagoon tours.

“None of this would’ve been possible without their support. Thanks also to key individuals in the team for making it happen and always being there to help show that the Cook Island spirit lives on not only here at home but also while on overseas trips”

- Slow and Steady