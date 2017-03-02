Abuse spoils top game of rugby league

A shower of spray, and he’s away…Peter Marsters of Ngatangiia/Matavera Sea Eagles dives over for a try against Avatiu Nikao Eels on Saturday. The match, which has generated the usual amount of debate among supporters of both teams, ended in a 24-all draw. 17030120

As a passionate rugby league supporter, it was clear to me that last weekend’s game between the Sea Eagles and Avatiu Eels involved intense performance from both sides.

I salute both teams for taking the game to another level. That’s what makes the game alive! However, what disheartens me is the amount of abuse heard on the sideline from certain supporters and club officials.

In a particular instance, two incidents occurred. In one, a water boy from the Sea Eagles’ club had a clash with an Avatiu Reserve player, resulting in a fist fight on the field. The incident prompted a reserve player from the Sea Eagles to run on to the field and throw punches. That was illegal.

In the second incident, an official linesman was verbally abused by the president of the Sea Eagles. This caused the linesman to throw down his flag and walk away. That was also illegal.

So what has happened as a result of these two incidents?

Rugby league, this is your time to call for a “stand down” penalty to be introduced for any kind of abuse. From my executive experience in league, the clubs the abusers belong to, whether they are supporters or executive members, can be fined. Even more importantly, the referee of the match can take control and penalise the supporters team for abuse and give the advantage to the other team. I have seen this happen on previous occasions. The penalty fine should be at the cost of any clubs involved, irrespective of whether the incident involves supporters or club members. You (the league organisation) need to act on this rule or someone is bound to get hurt.

It is sad to see officials been verbally abused and knowing the game has to carry on. These situations should be attended to straight away and the troublemakers should be removed from the field. The safety of players and officials is at stake here. The pressure is on each one of those lads wearing our club colours – don’t kill it for them.

The referees and sideline officials need our support too for their safety’s sake. If you (abusers) can’t take the heat, pick up your flag or whistle and get moving.

Yours in support of league.

Passionate About the Game

(Name and address supplied)