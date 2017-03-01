Exciting weekend ahead for fans

An Eels player proves too slippery for a tackler in the muddy conditions in parts of The Swamp. 17022606

Another round of exciting battles looms in the domestic rugby league competition this week.

After some feisty tussles over the weekend, the Rarotonga-based teams are all set for a titanic Round 5 games this weekend.

In the much anticipated premier competition, three matches will be played this Saturday, all starting at 4.30pm.

Undefeated competition leaders Ngatangiia/Matavera Sea Eagles will travel to the Happy Valley to take on the Takuvaine Warriors.

The Sea Eagles, which have two wins and two draws from their past four matches, lead the points table followed by the unbeaten defending champions Avatiu Nikao Eels.

The Eels, which have a match in hand, have two wins and a draw from three matches they have played so far in the competition.

After their loss to the minnows Aitutaki Sharks last week the Warriors will be wanting to return to winning ways with an upset win against the high-flying Sea Eagles.

The Kaka Ama-coached side is a heavy favourite in this clash against the Vase Samania-coached Warriors.

In the feature match of the round, the Eels will travel to the Victoria Park to take on a struggling Tupapa Panthers.

The Panthers seem to have lost a bit of momentum after surprisingly going down to the Arorangi Bears last week.

However with new import players in the side, the hosts will be eager to stun the slippery Eels in the crucial encounter at home.

Eels look unstoppable despite drawing with the Sea Eagles last week and will head into this clash as the top bet.

In the other premier match of the round, Titikaveka Bulldogs will play the Bears.

After an unfortunate start against the Warriors, the Bears seem to have rediscovered their mojo following a superb run in the competition, including a 24-all draw with the Sea Eagles.

The Bulldogs – who were on a bye last week after losing to the Panthers in round three - will be hoping to regroup and win at home on Saturday.

Meanwhile the Round 5 competition will start with the Under-19 and reserve grade matches on Friday.

Fixtures

Friday: 5pm - Titikaveka: Under 19 Titikaveka-Arorangi (Ref: Peter Robertson, Touch Judges: Nga Takaiti/Tua Ngaputa); Takuvaine: Reserves Takuvaine-Ngatangiia (Ref: Paul Allsworth, Touch Judges: Poso Ngaroi/Pius Mitchell).

Saturday: 4.30pm - Takuvaine: Premier Takuvaine-Ngatangiia (Ref: Poto Ngaroi, Touch Judges: Peter Robertson/Dawn Crummer, Bench: Jeff/Taua); Tupapa: 12pm Under 11 Tupapa-Avatiu (Ref: Taua Benioni, Touch Judges: Billy Tuaivi Jnr/Teina Savage), 12.45pm Under 13 Tupapa-Avatiu (Ref: Taua Benioni, Touch Judges: Daniel Ahau/Samu Alafua), 1.30pm Under 19 Tupapa-Avatiu (Ref: Walter Tangata, Touch Judges: Nga Takaiti/Poto Ngaroi), 3pm Reserves Tupapa-Avatiu (Ref: June Henry, Touch Judges: Teariki Peyroux/ Tofiga Aisake), 4.30pm Premiers Tupapa-Avatiu (Ref: Nga Takaiti, Touch Judges: Walter Tangata/Lekina Vaomotua, Bench: Papa Pat/Paul Allsworth); Titikaveka: 4.30pm Premier Titikaveka-Arorangi (Ref: Tua Manea, Touch Judges: Koa/Pius, Bench: Bishop).