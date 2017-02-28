There’s no time for criticism, says Glenn

Brisbane second-row forward Alex Glenn says his side doesn't have time for the critics as they prepare for their NRL season opener against the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks on Wednesday night.

Glenn's comments come after Parramatta legend Peter Sterling predicted the Broncos would not make the top eight this year due to the young and inexperienced forward pack on their bench.

A pair of 21-year-olds in Tevita Pangai Jnr and Jai Arrow will accompany 22-year-old Herman Ese'ese on the Broncos' bench in Round 1, with the three up-and-coming forwards having just 35 NRL matches of experience between them.

But Glenn has dismissed any concerns about his team's lack of experience, with the New Zealand international instead believing it will work in the Broncos' favour.

The 28-year-old, who started on the bench with many of his young teammates last season, said he would use his leadership to mentor them throughout the year.

"We completely ignore the comments. At the end of the day we can only control our football," Glenn said.

"Everyone is welcome to their opinion but we have something special going on as a squad this year.

All the young forwards bring so much enthusiasm to this side. I thought they were all very impressive in the UK (in this month's World Club Series).”

Brisbane need to work on their execution come Thursday night after a disappointing 27-18 loss to the Warrington Wolves in the World Club Series.

Despite the loss, the Broncos' spirits are sky high with Wayne Bennett's men using their trip to the other side of the world as a bonding experience.

For Glenn this camaraderie was the most important aspect of the trip – not the result.

For many that result was enough to write Brisbane off, but Glenn told NRL.com that his side would prove the doubters wrong this season – starting Thursday night.

"All the boys look after each other and we let our talking be done on the field," he said.

"It's a really good feeling around the squad. The UK was a great trip for our team.

The result didn't go our way but the trip itself brought us together.

The vibe is great around Red Hill."

