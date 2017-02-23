Taia to lose his hair for charity

Former Cook Islands rugby league skipper Zeb Taia will shave his hair in support of charity. 17022203

Former Cook Islands rugby league skipper Zeb Taia will this weekend shave his hair off as part of the World’s Greatest Shave initiative in support of Cad’s Cause and the Leukaemia Foundation.

The Gold Coast Titans forward, who is soon leaving for Super League club St Helens, hasn’t had his hair cut for three years and earlier this month decided that the best way he could make a difference was to shave his head to support those charities.

The 32-year-old, who earned four test caps with the Kukis, will shave his head this Saturday at Barber Life in Varsity Lakes, Gold Coast.

“I decided to shave my hair to raise funds in support Cad’s Cause and the Leukaemia Foundation’s Andrew Cadigan PHD Scholarship (in honour of Chris Simpson) which is providing much needed research into Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS),” Taia told the https://worldsgreatestshave.com/.

“Please sponsor us to give Aussie families facing blood cancer the emotional and practical support they need. You will also help fund vital research so more people survive blood cancers like lymphoma, leukaemia and myeloma.

“You may not know it, but blood cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death in Australia, claiming more lives than breast cancer or melanoma. And every day another 35 people will be diagnosed.

“No matter how much you give, it’s an extraordinary way to make a difference.”

Taia hopes to collect $14,000 from this cause.

People who wish to help him raise money for Cad’s Cause and the Leukaemia Foundation can visit the World’s Greatest Shave website to donate.