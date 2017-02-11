Sea Eagles ready for huge battle

Import Logan Perenise will be key for Ngatangiia/Matavera Sea Eagles in today’s clash against Titikaveka Bulldogs at Nukupure Park. 17021058

Despite a flying start to their 2017 rugby league campaign, the mighty Ngatangiia/Matavera Sea Eagles remain rooted to the ground as they prepare to take another “humble” approach this weekend.

But the battle will be harder than their last week’s 32-2 win over Tupapa Panthers.

Today they face Titikaveka Bulldogs who made a thumping start to their season beating Aitutaki Sharks 56-10.

The Sea Eagles know they are in for a real fight and like any strong challenger, they will not give in easily in the feature match of the round at Nukupure Park, starting at 5pm.

“From our perspective, we are not taking this game lightly. This will be a hard battle for us,” Sea Eagles coach Kaka Ama said.

“This is just the start of the season so we can’t take any performance for granted yet. We are still testing our combinations and trying to settle in this competition.

“We will take a game at a time.”

Sea Eagles after the inclusion of Logan Perenise has strengthened its backline and with the likes of skipper Bobby Hansen, Cheydon Mani and Peter Marsters, the 2016 runners up remain a force to reckon with this season.

Ama said the focus was to maintain their footing in the competition.

“All teams have prepared well and come into the competition with the intention to win. We have the same aim,” he said.

“But it’s too early to make any predictions. We respect our opponent and we don’t want to get too excited because we are still feeling our way through the season.”

The Bulldogs have brought in two imports from New Zealand to fill the two pivotal positions and the team seems to be on a roll.

Coach Meti Noovao said their inclusion has filled the void the team had been struggling to cover for the past three seasons.

He said although it was early stage of the competition, the clash today would be an interesting one.

“We are trying to focus on keeping things simple, basic. Not try to move away from the game plan, just make tackles, hold on to the ball and complete our set of sixes,” Noovao said.

“Our aim is to improve from last week’s game. We want to get better from game by game.”

Both coaches are calling on their supporters to come out in numbers and back their teams up in the crucial challenge.

In the other premier clash today, defending champions Avatiu Nikao Eels will take on Takuvaine Warriors at the Happy Valley at 5pm.

Fixtures

Ngatangiia – Reserves at 3.30pm Ngatangiia-Titikaveka (Referee: Poso Ngaroi, Touch judges: William Taripo, George Brown), Premiers at 5pm.

Ngatangiia-Titikaveka (Referee: Nga Takaiti, Touch judges: Pete Robertson, June Henry, Bench: William Taripo, George Brown); Takuvaine – Premiers at 5pm Takuvaine-Avatiu (Tua Manea, Touch judges: Pius Mitchell, Koa Kopu, Bench: Dawn Crummer, Kora Kora).