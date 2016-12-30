Poached: Eels lose four players

Avatiu Nikao Eels skipper Clive Nicholas during training on Wednesday at The Swamp. He will lead the team in the Nines tournament next week. 16122911

DEFENDING champions Avatiu Nikao Eels has been dealt with a major blow after losing some key players to a rival club ahead of the Cook Islands Rugby League High Performance 2017 Bluesky Club Nines tournament.

And head coach Albert Nicholas is not happy, adding his players are being “poached” by a club which he believes is in an effort to “dismantle” his team.

CI News understands the club in question is Ngatangiia Sea Eagles which lost badly to the Eels in this year’s domestic competition final.

A couple of the former Eels players have reportedly been training with the Sea Eagles for this upcoming tournament.

Rumours are rife a former Avatiu Nikao Eels supporter, who has now joined the Sea Eagles camp, is behind this move.

“I’m too busy protecting my players from other club(s) who are poaching them,” Nicholas said when called for comments regarding the team preparation for the Nines tournament.

“I have had our players being approached to play for other clubs. We have lost four so far and counting. All this while we have been making efforts to protect our players from other clubs.

“It’s sad that this club has come up with the mentality of dismantling us in order to have a better chance of winning.”

Cook Islands Rugby League Association competition coordinator Taua Benioni said they would not interfere with the clubs dealings regarding the players.

He said there was no set rules regarding player poaching.

“All clubs have the right to put their best teams in this tournament and we cannot interfere in that,” Benioni said.

About 10 players turned up to the Eels training session on Wednesday at The Swamp.

Skipper Clive Nicholas alongside the likes of former national rep Aaron Enoka, Lai Rogorogoivalu, Samu Alafua, John Penu, Joe Hoeflich, to name a few, were part of the training session led by coach Albert.

A couple of these players have been linked to a possible move to the Sea Eagles.

Eels have been a destructive force under Albert winning the inaugural Nines tournament and successfully defending the domestic competition title this year.

Despite the setback, the side will head into next week’s tournament which starts on Monday at The Swamp as the top favourites.

In the inaugural tournament earlier in the year, Eels displayed power and precision to outclass Titikaveka Bulldogs 35-17 in a fierce final to win the $5000 prizemoney.

The side after a slow start against Takuvaine Warriors with 18-8 win in the opening match of the tournament defeated Tupapa Panthers 23-4, Arorangi Bears 21-6, Titikaveka Bulldogs 25-8 and the Sea Eagles in the preliminary competition.

Eels played the Bears in the opening semi-final and managed to overcome a strong challenge to make it through the final.