Round-robin play to decide Nines fate

ROUND-ROBIN competition will be held to determine the teams for the eliminations at the Cook Islands Rugby League Club Nines tournament next week.

Defending champions Avatiu Nikao Eels, Arorangi Bears, Titikaveka Bulldogs, Ngatangiia Sea Eagles, Tupapa Panthers, Takuvaine Warriors and Aitutaki Sharks will be battling it out for top honours in the 2017 season opening event at The Swamp in Avatiu.

Cook Islands Rugby League Association competition co-ordinator Taua Benioni said all teams will play six games each in the preliminary rounds before the finals.

The team that finishes in seventh spot will be eliminated from the tournament. They will leave with $500.

The remaining teams will fight for placings according to their finish after the preliminary competition.

The top four will battle in the semifinals to decide the two finalists for the main $5000 prizemoney.

The Cook Islands Rugby League Club Nines tournament will kick off at noon on Monday and Tuesday at The Swamp in Avatiu.

Entry fee to the tournament is $10 for both days (pre-sales) and $8 a day at the gates.

For children under 12, it’s a gold-coin donation.

Fixtures: Day One (Monday) – 12pm Takuvaine Warriors-Arorangi Bears, 12.25pm Ngatangiia Sea Eagles-Tupapa Panthers, 12.50pm Avatiu Eels-Titikaveka Bulldogs, 1.15pm Aitutaki Sharks-Takuvaine Warriors, 1.40pm Tupapa Panthers-Arorangi Bears, 2.05pm Ngatangiia Sea Eagles-Avatiu Eels, 2.30pm Titikaveka Bulldogs-Aitutaki Sharks, 2.55pm Interval, 3.10pm Tupapa Panthers-Takuvaine Warriors, 3.35pm Arorangi Bears-Ngatangiia Sea Eagles, 4pm Aitutaki Sharks-Avatiu Eels, 4.25pm Interval, 4.40pm Titikaveka Bulldogs-Takuvaine Warriors, 5.05pm Arorangi Bears-Aitutaki Sharks, 5.30pm Avatiu Eels-Tupapa Panthers, 5.55pm Titikaveka Bulldogs-Ngatangiia Sea Eagles. Day 2 (Tuesday) – 12pm Avatiu Eels-Arorangi Bears, 12.30pm Titikaveka Bulldogs-Tupapa Panthers, 1pm Aitutaki Sharks-Ngatangiia Sea Eagles, 1.30pm Takuvaine Warriors-Avatiu Eels, 2pm Titikaveka Bulldogs-Arorangi Bears, 2.30pm Tupapa Panthers-Aitutaki Sharks, 3pm Takuvaine Warriors-Ngatangiia Sea Eagles. Eliminations.