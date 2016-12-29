Clubs keen for a good showing in Nines comp

Samoan Samu Alafua is expected to feature for the defending champions Avatiu Nikao Eels in next week’s Cook Islands Rugby League Club Nines tournament. He is pictured competing at the Touch Tournament on Monday. 16122825

TEAMS competing in the second Bluesky Cook Islands Rugby League Club Nines tournament are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to win the competition.

The two-day tournament, which will kick-start the 2017 domestic rugby league season, will get underway on Monday next week at The Swamp in Avatiu.

All the seven clubs – defending champions Avatiu Nikao Eels, Arorangi Cowboys, Titikaveka Bulldogs, Ngatangiia Sea Eagles, Tupapa Panthers, Takuvaine Warriors and Aitutaki Sharks – have reportedly been training since the start of this month.

Cook Islands Rugby League Association competition coordinator Taua Benioni said some teams even used the Boxing Day Touch Tournament earlier this week as part of their preparation.

A host of players from the reigning champions Eels took part in the one-day touch tournament on Monday.

“It’s great to see the energy and the enthusiasm in the teams. They started their preparation much earlier than what we saw for the first tournament this year and that’s encouraging,” Benioni said.

“This should bring about an exciting tussle between the clubs before the weekly domestic competition.”

Clubs are also bringing in imports to bolster their campaign in the Nines tournament.

Benioni said except for the Cowboys, the rest of the clubs were expected to have imports playing for them.

“We do allow import players, but there is a certain restriction to this,” he said.

“Each club can have only three imports per season. So the imports who will play for them at the Nines tournament are the ones who can play for them for the rest of the 2017 season.

“There is a 12-month rotation period for each import. Once they complete that then the club can look for another import, outside of their initial three. So they have to decide well which players they want to bring in for the Nines.”

Apart from the imports, some clubs are also opting for the Cook Islands players living overseas.

“The rule says any player who has played at least a match for a certain club can feature for that particular club in the finals. Some clubs take advantage of this rule and get their overseas-based players for the Nines to make them eligible to play in the domestic competition finals.”

The Cook Islands Rugby League Club Nines tournament will kick off at noon on both days.

Entry fee to the tournament is $10 for both days (pre-sales) and $8 a day at the gates. For children under 12, it’s a gold-coin donation.