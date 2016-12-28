Tepai chooses loyalty ahead of big money

Tepai Moeroa (second from left) with his mum Paris (yellow singlet), siblings and grandparents in Rarotonga this week. 16122316

CALL HIM naïve, but in this day and age where money is considered almost everything, Tepai Moeroa has opted for a rare treasure, loyalty.

Loyal to the code (rugby league), club and family, the 21-year-old remains rooted to the ground despite making it big in the National Rugby League competition.

After breaking into the premier league circuit two years ago, the second-row/lock has climbed up the ranks to become one of the hottest prospects in the NRL.

Recently, he was named in the World All Stars team for the NRL All Stars clash against the Indigenous All Stars early next year.

Offers with some giant figures are flooding in, but Tepai has no intention of leaving the controversial Parramatta Eels which suffered one of the most severe punishments ever handed out in Australian rugby league after an investigation into salary cap breaches this year.

“At the end of the day, money is not everything,” mum Paris Moeroa, who plays a major part in most of Tepai’s decision making, simply puts it.

“It’s about who looks after you well. You have to look at the bigger picture and that’s what I base my decisions on.

“And we don’t want to ruin it for the next kid. Another child may come through and have the same potential that Tepai has and then the club turn around and say ‘look what we did for Tepai and he didn’t even come back and play for us’.”

Tepai admits offers from both rugby league and union coming as far from France and Japan are tempting.

“It is really tempting and challenging to decide whether I will stay or go back to rugby union but I think just for now, I have few goals set in rugby league that I want to achieve,” he said.

“I want to play in the State of the Origin and for the Cook Islands, or Australia, in the World Cup. Once I achieve them then I will look into rugby union.”

Tepai’s journey to stardom was not an easy one. It was a humble start to the glittering life and career he now enjoys.

Originally from Arorangi, he left the country at the age of five with his parents and three other siblings for Sydney, Australia.

Tepai played his junior rugby league for the Colyton Colts, St Clair Comets and Seven Hills Kangaroos before taking up rugby union scholarship at Newington College.

“He didn’t know anybody there. It was a private school. I asked him to give it a go and he said ‘I don’t have any friends, I don’t know anyone there and I don’t want to leave my friends behind’,” Paris said.

“He definitely made new friends and made a name for himself. He has never looked back.”

Tepai joined the Eels after a short stint with the Panthers while juggling with his two sporting passion – league and union.

In 2012, he played for the Australian Schoolboys rugby union team, also playing for them in 2013 along with the Australian rugby Sevens team.

Paris said Eels was generous in allowing Tepai to fulfil his scholarship requirement while playing for them.

In 2014, Moeroa re-signed with the Eels on a three-year contract to the end of the 2017 season after Super Rugby clubs Waikato Chiefs and New South Wales Waratahs were trying to sign him to return to rugby union.

“I have gone all over Sydney, sacrificed work, sacrificed home time, food on the table just to drive him to his games,” Paris said.

“If the parents commit to their child, the child will be successful but at the end of the day, the child have to believe in what he/she is doing. You can’t make a child play for you, you have to let them do what they love.”

Tepai didn’t let his mother’s sacrifice go in vain after buying her a house in Sydney.

It was his first major investment and now he plans to build another family house in Rarotonga.

“I feel proud. It’s just small way of saying thank you to what my family has done for me. It feels good.”

Paris said the family was proud of Tepai’s modesty despite his new-found fame.

“We appreciate the fact that he decided to invest in a house for us so we don’t have to pay rent anymore. I know lot of kids when they make it, they forget about their parents, forget about how they got there,” she said.

“He is always concerned about how we are with bills and makes sure that it is being taken care of.”

Loyal that he is, Tepai knows the luxuries in life can wait. Now it’s time to repay the debts.