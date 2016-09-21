Kukis to benefit from rule change

COOK ISLANDS and other Pacific teams are set for major gains in the proposed revamp of rugby league’s eligibility rules.

According to reports, the Rugby League International Federation (RLIF) has approved plans that would allow eligible players to nominate both a tier one and tier two nation to represent.

The new changes also include the ability to switch between the countries multiple times within a World Cup cycle, with no stand-down period.

Cook Islands Rugby League president Charles Carlson said the player eligibility rule had been nagging the Pacific teams for a long while.

The former chair of the Asia Pacific Rugby League Confederation, said they have been pushing the player eligibility issue with the international federation as the Pacific teams were hugely disadvantage by the current rule. Carlson, who is one of the Pacific representatives on the Rugby League International board of directors along with Tagaloa Faafouina Su’a, the president for Samoa Rugby League, have been at the forefront, requesting for change in the eligibility rule for years.

He said they were pleased with the approval for the changes to the rules as this would benefit the Pacific teams in future international fixtures.

The Kukis also faced the brunt of the existing rule when they were unable to field their best team for the Rugby League World Cup qualifiers against Tonga last year.

The national team lost that match and will not be able to compete at the 2017 World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

“It will always be a big challenge for the two of us trying to voice the concerns of the Pacific when you have other continents also arguing their case,” Carlson said.

“The issue really came head to head when a number of players were not released to play for the Cook Islands during the World Cup Qualifier against Tonga last year.

“We weren’t happy with the decision and even challenged the decision of the RLIF.

“So at least a lot of positives have come out of it but still disappointed that we weren’t able to field our very best squad on the day.” Carlson said other Pacific teams also faced similar issue during their international fixtures which strengthened the case, compelling the RLIF to address the eligibility rules.

“The new rule is good for the Pacific and also good for the rugby league as a whole in providing much more competitive teams across the board.”