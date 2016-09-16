Warriors ‘confident’ over Foran

WARRIORS managing director Jim Doyle says he is "confident' that the club can sign Kieran Foran for next season.

The troubled five-eighth is without a club for next year after his contract with the Eels was terminated early this season.

It is believed there are a number of other clubs interested in signing the 20-test Kiwi, including the Melbourne Storm. But the Warriors are leading the race to grab one of the best players in the NRL and it's understood they are close to reaching an agreement.

Stephen Kearney would like the Warriors to play a part in Kieran Foran's recovery from off-field issues.

"We've got no contract at this point in time with Kieran,” Doyle said, but "Yes, I would say I'm confident."

Foran was on around $1 million a season for the Eels and the Warriors don't have that much room inside their salary cap to get him and it could end up that the NRL's salary cap auditor determines whether he joins the club.

The Warriors would be looking to get Foran for a lot less than he was being paid at the Eels, but the salary cap auditor could decide whether he should still be paid around $1 million for the season.

"If that's the case then he won't be here at the Warriors," Doyle said.

The Warriors will likely argue to the NRL that they're taking a punt on Foran because of his off field issues and injuries this year and therefore he's no longer a $1 million player.

The other issue involving Foran is that he'll be required to front the NRL's integrity unit to answer a range of questions, including some about his relationship with controversial punter Eddie Hayson.

He'll also need to explain the use of his personal TAB account and allegations linking him to match fixing.

Foran's health and mental well being will also be looked into.

Doyle said he didn't believe it was wrong to be in negotiations with a player with these issues “If we think he's got the right values, the right attributes as a person and think he's in the right condition and then he's someone we'll potentially go after."

The announcement of Stephen Kearney as the new Warriors coach could play a part in helping lure Foran to Auckland.

Kearney has a close relationship with Foran through the Kiwis, but says Foran still has a way to go before he's ready to play in the NRL again.

"He's still got some issues to work through," Kearney said.

"I hope he becomes part of the club and we can help him through that process.

"But he is on the long journey and if are a part of that journey for him in terms of the Warriors, we'll help him through that process."

