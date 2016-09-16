Mannering wins fifth player-of-year award

SIMON Mannering has been named the Warriors' NRL Player of the Year a record fifth time in his 12-season career at the Warriors annual awards dinner in Auckland.

The 30-year-old is the only player in the club's history to win the premier award more than twice, Steve Price earning the accolade in 2006 and 2007 and Ben Matulino honoured in 2012 and 2015.

The other finalists tonight were halfback Shaun Johnson, departing standoff Thomas Leuluai and second rower Bodene Thompson.

Mannering was first singled out early in his career in 2008 before earning the acknowledgement again in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

On a big night personally he was also named the winner of the Canterbury of New Zealand Clubman of the Year Award in recognition of his all-round contribution to the club.

On the field Mannering played in 22 of the 24 games, finishing with five tries to lift his career tally to 58, fourth on the club's all-time list. He averaged 77 minutes on the field making an average 11.2 runs, 89.95 metres and 47.36 tackles a game. It's the second straight season he has topped 1000 tackles.

The award topped a campaign in which Mannering became only the second player after Stacey Jones to play 250 NRL games for the club. He finished the year on 258 matches and needs just four more games next season to move beyond Jones' record of 261.

Johnson, the only player to appear in all 24 games, was again voted the winner of the People's Choice Award after a season in which he scored 10 tries and 125 points in all to lift his career total to 667, only eight short of beating another Jones record (674). - NZH