Younger Turtles show off their pace and skills

Members and supporters of Tupapa Maraerenga Masters Rugby League club with their new playing gear last week. The team will compete at the International Masters Rugby League Tournament in Sydney next week. Fourteen players will be leaving the country and they will be joined by five from Auckland and two from Australia.

There was an awesome and exciting turn out to the Cook Islands Rugby League Masters weekly hit out on Friday.

It was evident the younger Turtle generation of 35-40 years showed their skills against the older Turtles, who struggled with the pace of the game.

It was fast and those who just joined struggled to match the fast and furious actions of the younger Turtles.

The referee even struggled with the pace as the first try came after 10 minutes which is highly unusual and highly contentious, as the older Turtles could swear underhand tactics were used - or was it under-the-table?

Three 20-minute periods tested the fitness and stamina of all, however, not to be out done, the match proved that the fun friendship was definitely enjoyed.

The fraternity also enjoyed the post-match gathering.

So let’s enjoy the next round tomorrow at Nukupure Park, Ngatangiia, at 4.59pm for another pulsating game at its safest and fastest.

Bring a friend, a buddy or even better a 35-plus age player (new and past) and supporter to enjoy the Masters movement.

Congratulations to Eels for making the rugby union grand finals in two weeks. The faceoff is between Reds and Panthers this weekend, may the better team win.

- Slow and Steady.