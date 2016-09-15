Tupapa masters off to Sydney

Members from the Tupapa Maraerenga Masters League club will leave Rarotonga today for Australia to compete in the International Masters Rugby League Tournament.

The tournament, which will be held from September 23 to 30, will also have teams from Australia and New Zealand competing in 35 plus, 40+, 50+ and 60+ age categories.

Club president Iona Taiki said this was their second year of participation in the tournament.

Last year, the team competed at the International Masters Rugby League Tournament in Auckland.

He said they have a team of 14 players leaving the country and they will be joined by five from Auckland and two from Australia.

Accompanying the team is also a group of female supporters who have been with the team since day one of their preparation for this tournament.

“This is more than just a competition for us. This is a way of mingling with other players from around the world,” Taiki said.

“We get a chance to make friends and when they visit our country, they contact us and enquire about the places to visit and eat from here.

“It’s like promoting the Cook Islands to other people and we are more than happy in doing that.”

Taiki said competing in such events also broadens their horizons with a better understanding how international events are organised.

He said an additional bonus of competing at this event was the chance to watch the National Rugby League (NRL) grand finale.

“It’s rare to get a chance to watch the grand final and we have this opportunity. After the tournament, we will watch the big match live before returning home.”

The trip will cost each person $2000, including airfares and accommodation.

Taiki said they have been running fundraising events throughout the year to help support their trip.

“Everyone takes part in the fundraiser. Each member get their share from the fundraiser which depends on their participation at the fundraising events,” he said.

“We also do security jobs and ticket booth attendants at the rugby league playoffs here and the money we get from there is used for such trips.”

Meanwhile the club received a timely boost from the Tupapa Maraerenga Sports Club Housie, which donated a 25 new set of playing gear.

The gear includes jerseys, shorts of different colours for the age group competition and socks. Tupapa Maraerenga Sports Club Housie chairman Terry Strickland said they were proud to support the Tupapa Maraerenga Masters team and wished them the best in the tournament. The week-long tournament will be held at the St Mary’s Rugby League Club in Sydney.



