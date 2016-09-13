Grand final berth waits for either Eels or Reds

Avatiu Nikao Eels’ Sirla Pera, left, tries to stop Takuvaine Reds’ Filipo Schmidt in their previous meeting in The Bond Store Rarotonga Club 15s competition. The two teams will play in the feature match today. 16090946

DEFENDING champions Takuvaine Reds will put bodies on the line today in a bid to make it directly through to The Bond Store Rarotonga Club 15s title decider.

The Vase Samania-coached side will face an acid test against the preliminary rounds’ winner Avatiu Nikao Eels in the elimination match today at The Swamp.

Reds, which lost both of their matches against the Eels this season, will be hoping to turn the tables around when the two teams meet for the third time in the top-of-the-table clash this afternoon.

The winner of this match will qualify directly to the grand final on September 24 while the loser will have another chance against the winner of the other Senior A match today between Tupapa Panthers and Arorangi Cowboys at Victoria Park.

Eels, which defeated Reds 25-7 and 17-8 in the round robin, will head into this match as the firm favourites.

With a fiery backline and a tough forward pack, the Wally Tangata-coached side will be hoping to continue its dominance over its neighbours.

Eels, which last won the title in 2012, started this season with a perfect record in round one but a mixed performance in round two saw the side lose two matches to Panthers 5-6 and the Bulls 9-10.

“So the Eels are beatable,” Cook Islands Rugby Union competition co-ordinator Ben Koteka said.

Eels will be led by their first five-eighths from Andy Kapi, Jackson Martin to the veterans Teokotai “Billy Bush” Tuaivi and Terry Piri, who all have played in the pivotal role this season.

Reds which won the title for the past three consecutive years hasn’t been able to find their footing after losing some key players to local and overseas clubs at the start of the season.

However, the side has managed to bring some stability and consistency to their play and remain one of the favourites for the title.

The team will be led by the likes of fullback Viiga Ruepena, Thomas Potoru and the legendary Samania.

“This will be an interesting match – to say the least,” Koteka said.

“The player who will influence the outcome of this match will be the player playing in number 10 jersey. He will dictate, direct and control the pace and flow of this match.”

In the do-or-die clash, Panthers will head in as the favourites against the Cowboys.

The Senior A matches will kick off at 4pm.

- Rashneel Kumar

Fixtures

Avatiu Field: Avatiu/Nikao Eels-Takuvaine Reds – The winner progresses to the Grand Finals. The loser plays again next weekend –

Avatiu/ Nikao Eels-Arorangi Cowboys - 2pm Under 13 (Ref: Club Officials Assist Ref: Club Officials), Avatiu /Nikao Eels-Arorangi Cowboys – 3pm Under 16-10-a-side (Ref: William Povaru, Assist. Ref: William Taripo/Paul Allsworth), Avatiu/ Nikao Eels-Takuvaine Reds – 4pm Senior A (Ref: Arthur Emile, Assist Ref: William Povaru/Kora Kora. Referee Coordinator: Papa Tom Willis/Ben Koteka. Time Keeper: Johnny Hosking)

Tupapa Field: Tupapa Panthers-Arorangi Cowboys – Knockout Elimination –

Tupapa Panthers-Takuvaine Reds – 12.30pm Under 13 (Refs: Club officials Assist Ref: Club Officials), Takuvaine Reds-Titikaveka Bulls – 1.30pm Under 16 (Refs: Junior Takairangi, Assist Ref: Dawn Crummer/Paul Peyroux), Tupapa Panthers-Arorangi Cowboys – 2.30pm Under 19 (Refs: Tutai Taurarii Assist Ref: Junior Takairangi/Peter Godfrey), Tupapa Panthers-Arorangi Cowboys – 4pm Senior A (Refs: Simiona Teiotu, Assist Ref: Koa Kopu/Tutai Taurarii. Referee Coordinator: Rob Coote. Time Keeper: Robert Graham).