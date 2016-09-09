Masters up for the big challenge

THE YOUNG boys of masters league have been rubbing shoulders with each other over the previous three weeks and look forward to another stretch out today at Nukupure Park in Ngatangiia.

As the saying “slow and steady” wins the race, this is a turou to all players new, current and past to again assemble.

The Cook Islands Rugby League Masters are organising and preparing in advance to once again attend the NRL Masters 2017 tournament on the Gold Coast in March.

Fundraising is well on the way including training to get the body into shape.

Therefore, come on down to Nukupure Park around 4.30pm and get an hour’s blood, sweat and tears under your belt and again enjoy the paramount scenic view of Muri Beach at its best. In addition, the CIRL Masters extends their mana out to all clubs in the top four of the Cook Islands Rugby Union national competition all the best in the coming weeks. .

- Slow and Steady

Note – The Tupapa Panthers Masters will have their final hit out session against the Mongoose today at the BCI Stadium at 5pm. The Tupapa Panthers will be competing at the Sydney World Masters Tournament later this month.