Masters season is off to good start

Some of the Rugby League Masters players who turned up to the season starting session in Ngatangiia on Friday last week. 16083119

IT WAS an awesome turnout of Rugby League Masters players last week in Ngatangiia.

The adrenalin rush was evident in many of the players as this was the first run since February of this year.

With a full deck on board, referee Bob Hunter ensured everyone started off “slow and steady’’ and, in usual fashion, as the body warmed to the task and the pace, somewhat, quickened.

The country team opened their account with a couple of well worked touch downs.

The Townies came back firing in the second half to end the game all locked up at four tries apiece.

Special thanks to the Powerade sponsors and the caterers for replenishing the bodies of the players.

The Masters will be back in Ngatangiia this Friday due to commitments of other clubs preparing for the football start and the rugby union semifinals.

The match tomorrow will kick off 4.59pm.

The “don’t forgets’’ for the members include the coloured shorts for age, recite the Masters rules, the donations to the club and a different excuse for your partners for a late Friday evening out.

- Slow and Steady