Blues crush Rebels in Super opener

Keeping a lid on hype might be Tana Umaga’s biggest challenge after his Blues team opened the Super Rugby season with a performance befitting the competition’s “boom, boom” slogan. The Melbourne Rebels were certainly left stunned by the 56-18 pounding.

The Blues have long struggled away from home but, in Melbourne on Wednesday night, they took apart the battling Rebels to record their first victory at AAMI Park. Cracking the half century wasn’t a bad way to celebrate.

Rieko Ioane’s hat-trick, the first for the Blues since 2013, and Augustine Pulu’s individual brilliance played no small part in the impressive result, which featured the most points the franchise has ever scored in Australia. It was also their highest total in five years.

Seven tries to two doesn’t tell the tight nature of the first half (25-15) but the Blues’ attack found its groove in the second spell and the Rebels’ defence didn’t stand a chance.

Elements of the Blues game were scratchy - the lineout needs work - but it’s round one and a bonus point victory is the perfect way to start their campaign, especially when they’ve got Jerome Kaino, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sonny Bill Williams and James Parsons to come back.

Skeptics will point to last season when the Blues rolled the Highlanders at home in their first game, only to lose the following week. Judgment should be tempered with three local derbies over the next three weeks, starting with the Chiefs in Hamilton. But foundations are there.

For now, Umaga and his management team deserve credit. Preseason messages and adjustments have clearly been absorbed - and there’s improvement left in this team.

Last year, Ioane made a home on the wing but insiders have long believed his future would be at centre. This performance will do nothing to quell those assertions.

Pulu was just as influential. He left Rebels flanker Colby Fainga’a for dead with a beautiful in-and-away off the lineout and sprinted 40 metres to claim a stunning try just after the break.

In the Blues pack, Steven Luatua thrived in his favoured blindside flanker role, carrying strongly and featuring regularly as a lineout target. His line break towards the end - legs pumping in open field - showed just how much of a loss he will be to New Zealand rugby. Openside Blake Gibson also linked well in the wide channels and frequently challenged the breakdown.

Other than conceding a charged-down try in the first half, Ihaia West controlled proceedings well; his up and under kicking game in combination with Matt Duffie - a freak in this area - was a highlight. West also nailed 18 points off the boot, and set up Melani Nanai’s strike with a perfectly-judged nudge in behind.

Umaga will take confidence from the fact his stand-in leaders stood up at this early stage.

The Blues were never going to have it all their own way. Their defence was exposed at times down the short side - Akira Ioane a guilty culprit - with Rebels halfback Nic Stirzaker finishing a quality break. Not long after the captain, playing his 50th match, did not return after a head knock in a major blow for the home side.

The Blues took time to shake the jitters but they regained composure, particularly on attack, to show patience and control possession for long periods.

They still missed 20 tackles and conceded 11 penalties to five and one yellow card to Ranger but, given the scoreline, can be forgiven.

Wellington first five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop endured an indifferent Super Rugby debut for the Rebels. After missing eight points off the boot, he handed the goal kicking duties to Reece Hodge, and also booted one out on the full.

But even a flawless kicking display would not have saved the Rebels.

Blues 56 (Pauliasi Manu, Matt Duffie, Rieko Ioane 3, Augustine Pulu, Melani Nanai tries; Ihaia West 2 pen, 6 con, Piers Francis pen) Melbourne Rebels 18 (Nic Stirzaker, Jackson Garden-Bachop tries; Garden-Bachop con, Reece Hodge 2 pen). HT: 25-15

- Stuff