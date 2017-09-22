U19 cause major upset in cricket

Turangi women’s team managed a big win in round one of the 2017 Rarotonga Cricket Season last week Saturday. 17092126

Newcomers the Development Under-19 side made a perfect start to their campaign in the 2017 Rarotonga Cricket Season last weekend with a major win on Saturday.

The team, coached by Davis Teinaki and Shane Phillips, defeated former champions Tupapa in round one competition at Victoria Park.

After losing the toss, the youngsters were put into bat on a difficult early season pitch.

They found themselves in early trouble after Tupapa’s opening spin attack cleaned out the top order in quick succession.

U19 captain Tomoale Pana and Scholar Ngatokorua combined for a vital partnership to restore some stability.

Both batsmen showed their skills in a range of shots which were particularly strong straight down the ground.

Tupapa’s Teinaki took three quick wickets to clean the tail out. Pana, the last out for 48, was caught on the boundary, missing a deserved 50 on debut.

However the U19 were happy with 99 runs on the board and were confident coming into bowl.

Opening bowler Maru Mataora soon had the new ball swinging both ways and just like in the opening inning, ripped through Tupapa’s top order.

Mataora finished with 4-17 and Pana backed up with a brace of wickets himself to have Tupapa all out for 60, recording a magnificent 39 run win.

The coaches were both ecstatic with the performance and the spirit in which the game was played.

Phillips said the win was the testament of their months of training and hard work.

He said the boys were very excited yet very humble in their win.

“The boys went out with a very clear game plan and executed it very well against a strong team. We have set ourselves a goal of being the strongest fielding side this year, so was great to see the enthusiasm and excitement out there.”

The U19 side will take on a strong Matavera at home this Saturday.

Phillips said the match would be another tough test against Matavera’s strong bowling line up. With the hard work going in off the pitch, both coaches are confident of a few more upsets from them this season.

In the other men’s match last week, defending champions Turangi also made a winning start, thumping Arorangi by 198 runs.

Vane Tangimetua Sr led the charge for Turangi scoring 87 runs, followed by William Jephson with 62 and Osalei Akai with 40 to help amass 283 runs in 20 overs.

Arorangi were all out for 85 runs in 9.4 overs.

Turangi’s bowling was also on point with Vane Tangimetua Jr taking three wickets in four overs and conceded 26 runs.

Jephson also put on an outstanding performance in bowling, taking two wickets in 2.3 overs that he bowled. He conceded only six runs.

The best catch of the day award went to Toutika Ioane Jr.

Meanwhile in the feature match in the women’s competition last week, Turangi thumped Takuvaine by 171 runs. Ina Willie and June George top scored for Turangi after smashing 62 and 49 runs, respectively, to help build a massive 192 runs in 20 overs.

Takuvaine were all out for 21 runs in six overs.

In bowling, Deana Paiti took three wickets in three overs, conceding nine runs, while Tekura Kaukura managed two wickets in three overs, conceding seven runs.

The second round of the competition will be held tomorrow with the women’s matches starting at 12 noon and men’s at 3pm.

Fixtures

Women’s – Takuvaine-Muri at Happy Valley, Avana-Turangi at Turangi Oval, Nikao-Matavera at Nikao Field, Tupapa – Bye; Men’s Turangi-Tupapa II at Turangi Oval, Tavana-Arorangi at Nukupure Park, Takuvaine-Muri at Happy Valley, Matavera-U19 at Matavera, Nikao-Tupapa at Nikao Field.

Note – The results of other games played last week were not available when this edition went to print yesterday.