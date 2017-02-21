Country women make history

Player of the series in the women’s grade Tekura Kaukura of the Country team with series sponsor Grant Walker of 21 South Group. 17022026

A determined Varo Media Country women’s team made history after winning the 21South Group Vaka of Origin Twenty20 II series on Saturday.

The women’s competition featured for the first time in the annual series which started last year.

Country, after winning the opening two legs, went into the final leg eyeing a whitewash.

And the side successfully managed to complete the clean sweep despite missing a couple of their key players and coach Amoa More.

Country batted first, led by openers June George and Tina Mato, who made a shaky start to their inning, scoring 15 and 24 runs, respectively.

Tekura Kaukura, who managed to win the Player of the Match in the two earlier legs and later scooped the player of the series, stabilised their run chase after hitting an impressive 43 runs.

Country’s middle order seemed to have lost a bit of momentum when Josephine Maoate was bowled out on a duck, but the side soon found their rhythm with young Annie Taufahema, skipper Stephanie Vaiimene and Apii Tangata putting some double digit figures to score a total of 195 runs.

Town’s openers Anjima Ruarau and Puru Samania crumbled to some impressive bowling from Country led by Kaukura and Taufahema, failing to make a strong start to their chase.

The visitors managed to find some form through Kura Atirau who managed 32 runs, but she was unable to establish a formidable partnership to overcome the score.

Town was all out for 109 runs in the 16th over, handing the Country a well-deserved 87 run win.

Country skipper Vaiimene was pleased with the performance of the side.

She thanked her players and Town for giving them a good fight.