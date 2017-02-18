Town eyes series win again

Defending champions Sky Pacific Town are keen to make it two years in a row in the 21South Group Vaka of Origin Twenty20 cricket series today.

After making a superb comeback against the Varo Media Country in the second leg, Town is eyeing another win in the final leg today at Turangi Field to seal the series.

Last year, the side made a clean sweep winning all the three matches.

But the Osolai Akai-skippered Country started off well this year, winning the opening leg before letting the Town bounce back to level the series.

The deciding game of the annual series, which was supposed to be held three weeks ago, was postponed due to rainy weather.

“It (the postponement) gave us an opportunity to look deeper into our weak areas and fix them before the final,” Town skipper Wayken Punga said.

“While the fans may have lost a bit of interest because of the delay, we are still excited and looking forward to this final leg.”

Punga expects a revamped Country side after their lacklustre performance in the second leg.

Akai earlier said they would go all out in order to win the series title for the first time.

“We know they will come out strong to take away the series title from us, but we will not give it up that easily,” Punga said.

“Personally, I want to win the series again and we will work hard as a team to ensure we retain the title.”

In the women’s clash which will start at 10am, Town will be playing for pride after Country clinched the title by winning the opening two games.

The much anticipated men’s match will start at 2pm.