Weather stumps cricket’s series finale

The organizers of the 21South Group Vaka of Origin II Twenty20 have postponed the final leg of the series to next week Saturday.

This following the continuous rain yesterday which prompted the organisers to reconsider their decision of hosting the match today.

Cook Islands Cricket Association chief executive officer Davis Teinaki said an extra week would allow the teams more time to prepare well for the final leg.

While the Varo Media Country has already bagged the women’s title after two wins against Sky Pacific Town, the men’s competition is still open with both teams tied on one win apiece.

“The information we received from the weather office indicate it may be a wet weekend in Rarotonga,” Teinaki said.

“We don’t want to risk anyone. We want a good final under the best conditions thus the decision to postpone the match to next week.

“We hope the teams take this extra week and use it well to prepare to their best for the final leg.”

While the Town will be battling for pride in the women’s competition, the major attention will be on the men’s fixture which is set to be a crunch battle.

Country won the opening leg by four wickets after a convincing performance in both innings.

A much improved Town bounced back in style to put on an impressive form in the second leg with a six-wicket win to level the series.

Country skipper Osolai Akai admitted the team lost concentration after the overwhelming win in the opening leg, adding they would come better prepared for the final.

He said the early wickets against Town in the second leg also derailed the morale of the team last week.

Akai said they have done some changes to their team in both the batting and fielding to ensure a better performance next week.

“We know Town will be back again playing to their best with the plan to win but we will not let that happen. We will make sure we come hard on them as well.”