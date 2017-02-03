Organisers hope weather doesn’t upset Vaka finals

It’s likely to be action aplenty at Turangi Park tomorrow with the fi nal matches of the Vaka of Origin series. 17020231

The organisers of the 21South Group Vaka of Origin II Twenty20 are hoping for a fitting finale to the three leg series tomorrow at Turangi Park.

Sponsor Grant Walker is hoping the weather holds up as the Sky Pacific Town and Varo Media Country go head to head in the exciting women’s and men’s clashes.

While the Country has already bagged the women’s title after two wins, the men’s competition is still open with both teams tied on one win apiece.

Walker said Country stands a good chance of making a clean sweep in the inaugural women’s competition.

“I’d say the Raro TAB would have them as heavy favourites given the outstanding performance of Ta Kaukura,” he said.

“She’s been a treat to watch with both ball and bat, and I’d say there’s a chance we might see a century if she keeps going.

“I know Sky Pacific Town will put in their best effort to prevent a three-loss series.”

As for the men’s sides, Walker said it would be a close tussle, but added the form of the Town side looks intimidating.

“Country captain Osolai Akai is going to need to find some magic in his batting order if they want to avenge last year’s whitewash.

“After each game, we will be awarding both the player of the match and the overall player of the series trophies, as well as the prizes.

“So I really hope folks who haven’t had a chance to come down will take this final opportunity to support Cook Islands Cricket.

“It’s been a lot of fun and excitement and we’ve seen some stunning catches and some powerful batting.

“Both sides really want the series win, so I think we’re in for a classic.”

Walker thanked everyone for their support in the making the past two legs a grand success.

“Personally, I’m so very pleased with the effort level of every game so far.

“There has been a good number of spectators and we’ve been gifted volunteer commentary from Tereinga Maoate and Captain Moko - to the crowd’s delight.

“The women’s teams have been providing food on site, so guests don’t need to leave between the games.

“I’m thankful for the support of numerous people who’ve helped make it happen.”

For instant updates on tomorrow’s matches, follow the Vaka of Origin Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VakaofOrigin/.