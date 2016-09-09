National women’s cricket side keen to take on Kiwi visitors

SIX PLAYERS will be making their debut in the national colours when the Cook Islands women’s cricket team will take on the Northern District Maori at Turangi Cricket Ground tomorrow.

The Hamilton-based team, which arrived into the country early yesterday, will play three 40-over matches in their week-long tour of Rarotonga.

Starting with the battle against the national side, the visitors will take on Avana women’s team on Monday before their final match against the newly-formed Turangi women’s side on Wednesday.

National women’s coach Amoa More said they were hoping to give the Northern District a tough start to their campaign.

He said the national side had a good mixture of young and experienced players who would be out to put their best performance against an experienced touring side. Among the debutantes are two youngsters Teiti Tupuna, national netball and rugby sevens rep, and Rachel William.

The senior players in the national side include skipper June George, Daena Kataina, Teremoana More, Tekura Kaukura, Josephine Maoate, Tereapii Tangata, Tina Mato and Perina Tekorona.

“Their trip here is a good opportunity for us to expose our players to some top level competition.” Northern District Maori team manager Kerry Tomlinson is hoping the team will be able to complete a clean sweep, like they did last year when they toured Rarotonga.

The side will also field five new players who are visiting the Cook Islands for the first time.

The match tomorrow will begin with an opening ceremony at 12.30pm followed by the match between Cook Islands and Northern District Maori scheduled to start at 1pm.

-Rashneel Kumar

Cook Islands women’s – June George (captain), Daena Kataina, Teremoana More, Tekura Kaukura, Josephine Maoate, Tereapii Tangata, Tina Mato, Leah Tumutoa, Perina Tekorona, Josephine Bains, Teiti Tupuna, Rachel William, Mataina Maoate, Ina Willie.