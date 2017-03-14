It’s all go for Polyfest 2017

Polyfest 2017 is back and it's got all the students in South Auckland upbeat about it.

Helping out a few schools get to the stage is Auckland University of Technology (AUT).

Alfriston College, Aorere College, Botany Downs Secondary School, De La Salle College, James Cook High School, Mangere College, Manurewa High School, Otahuhu College, Papakura High School, Papatoetoe High School, Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate and Tangaroa College have each received $1000 in sponsorship from AUT towards the expenses of their Polyfest teams.

"The costs associated with performing can be challenging for schools," Jayne Mayerhofler, director of Future Students at AUT says.

"We hope that this sponsorship will relieve some of the pressure for these groups and their supporters, so they can concentrate on fine-tuning their performances."

Helping with the sponsorship has been AUT's South Campus School Partnership, an ongoing engagement with local schools focusing on professional development for staff and preparing students for higher education.

The festival aims to demonstrate the students’ pride in their cultural identity and heritage and bring schools together.

The first festival was held at Hillary College in 1976 and was supported by students, staff and parents. Even though only four schools took part, the festival attracted a large audience.

The then mayor of Manukau, Lloyd Elsmere, welcomed competitors guests from Seddon High School (Western Springs), Aorere College and Mangere College as well as host school Hillary College. New Zealand Maori, Cook Islands Maori and Samoan groups took part and the competition was won by Mangere College with Hillary College coming second and Seddon third.

Polyfest 2017 will run from March 15 to 18 at the Manukau Sports Bowl.

