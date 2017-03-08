PACIFIC BRIEFS

TONGA – Tonga’s Prime Minister ‘Akilisi Pohiva has put the onus on two of his cabinet ministers to work harder to boost economic development in the country. Pohiva, having just survived a no-confidence vote, says he is committed to high standards and expects his cabinet ministers to work harder now. Pohiva acknowledges it has been a tough few weeks but says they have some clear goals in mind. He says the Minister of Tourism, Semisi Sika and the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Semisi Fakahau have an important part to play. “We have been working very hard to make sure that we upgrade tourist facilities. That is one of the major sources of our national income. We have also been working very hard on assisting our Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. So we will continue to put more emphasis on this and make sure that the two ministers work harder.

PNG government debt ‘embarrassing’

PAPUA NEW GUINEa – Papua New Guinea’s opposition is accusing the government of spending recklessly, warning that at the rate it’s going the country won’t be ready to host next year’s meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC. The comments came after the United Nations suspended PNG for failing to pay its annual member fees. PNG’s foreign minister, Rimbink Pato, told media that it was an administrative error and the fees had now been paid. But the deputy leader of PNG’s opposition party, Sam Basil, said it was clear the government could no longer afford to pay for even basic services, such as power bills. Basil said he was very worried about the country’s ability to host APEC. “It’s very embarrassing for when we know that we will be hosting this very important APEC meeting next year. Basil said the government needed to be transparent about how much debt it has.

WANTS LOCALS TO BE ALLOWED IN CASINOS

SAMOA – A ruling HRPP party MP in Samoa, Faumuina Wayne Fong, has called on the government to consider changing the law to allow locals to gamble in casinos. The MP for the urban seat of Faleata West has told parliament the totalisator board responsible for collecting revenue from casinos is facing low earnings because only foreigners are allowed to play in casinos. Faumuina said if locals were to be allowed in it would mean a definite increase in revenue for the government. The MP’s call had come during discussion on laws on casino management in Samoa.

CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL TOBACCO

SOLOMON ISLANDS – Solomon Islands Customs says targeting illegal tobacco is one of its operational priorities. The Comptroller of Customs said they were determined to stop the illegal trade of tobacco in the country. He said not only are these importers evading government taxes, they also bring harm to the community through the greater availability of cheap tobacco. This is in light of a recent seizure of illegal tobacco from a Malaysian logging company. The Customs Act has wide powers and it is more than likely the importer will be required to pay all taxes including penalty, and forfeit the goods.