Manus detainees take class action

SAMOA –Weightlifter Ele Opeloge’s Olympic silver medal has finally arrived in Samoa after an extended delay – however Opeloge herself is yet to receive her long-awaited award.

Opeloge initially finished fourth in the women’s over 75kg division at the 2008 Beijing Games but a re-analysis of samples from nine years ago found the silver and bronze medallists tested positive for banned substances.

As a result, silver medallist, Olha Korobka from Ukraine, and bronze medallist, Mariya Grabovetskaya from Kazakhstan, were disqualified and ordered to hand in their medals.

The president of the Samoa Weightlifting Federation, Jerry Wallwork, said the next step is to finally hold an official reception to celebrate history and to present Opeloge with her medal.

“It has dragged out quite a bit – it’s taken a couple of months since they advised us, but nevertheless, better late than never and I can confirm now that the medal is actually here.

“It arrived last week and it’s a proud moment, a very happy moment for Samoa.

“It’s very unfortunate that Ele’s not here at the moment but we are waiting on it to get her across. She’s living in New Zealand and she’s sorting out some issues with her residency before we bring her across for the official presentation in front of the government and in front of the country.”

The delay was reportedly caused by one of the disqualified medallists not wanting to give her medal back, despite many requests and many attempts by the International Olympic Committee.

“ I think she still didn’t give it back, so eventually they had to source out a new model, get it engraved and send it to Samoa.”

“That’s what I’ve been told and it just really delays. It’s delayed it already. We’ve had to wait eight years and then on top of that we’ve had to wait another couple of months so this whole process it’s really unfair for countries like us, like Samoa, smaller countries.”

Wallwork said Opeloge will never have her moment on the podium at the Games. That was taken away from her, he said, but in the near future she will be back in Samoa to have a ceremony to celebrate her achievement.

“She lost the whole glory and we’re just trying to make up for it now in front of the country and have a presentation, get the government involved, get our National Olympic Committee and have the whole country there.

“It’s history and there’s a lot of joy here to win a silver medal in the Olympic Games and we just want to have it official, done in front of the country.

“At the moment I can’t confirm exactly when that will happen. We are hoping it will be very soon. The sooner we can get it done the better so we can have it all done and get it out of the way.

“It has dragged out quite a bit and finally we want to get the presentation, get Ele here, put it on her neck. You know, the medal is here but it doesn’t feel right that the winner is not here.”

- Dateline Pacific/PNC