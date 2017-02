USA – A Tongan-American business woman, Tupou Helu Uhatafe, is running for mayor in the city of Euless, Texas. She is the only candidate running against the current Mayor of Euless, Linda Martin, who was elected in 2014.

Tupou Helu’s 21-year-old daughter, Vera Layton, is also taking part in election and running for Place 2 in the Euless City Council. The election is set to take place on May 6.

Euless is a city of over 50,000 people located near Dallas and Fort Worth in Texas. According to Fort Worth’s Star Telegram there are over 3000 Tongans residing in the City. Many work at the Dallas International Airport.

- Matangi Tonga