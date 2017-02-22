PACIFIC BRIEFS 22/2/2017

The Queen Mother died in Auckland at 10.15 pm on Sunday, aged 90. vIn an announcement from the Tongan Royal Family, Crown Prince Tupouta‘a ‘Ulukalala said that the Queen Mother will rest at the Royal Palace in Nuku‘alofa. During this time of Takipo, people will pay their respects at the Place. The Queen Mother will be laid to rest at the Royal Tombs, Mala‘ekkula on Wednesday. In a radio broadcast, the Crown Prince said that the family will observe 10 nights of mourning following the burial. King Tupou VI returned to Tongatapu this afternoon from Niuatoputapu. He had been on a trip to the far north of Tonga since last week but returned following the death of his mother.

police chief awaits Cabinet approval

SAMOA – Samoa’s suspended police chief is awaiting cabinet approval before he can resume his duties. Suspended Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil had faced 265 charges filed by the Ministry of Police in relation to fire arms and one of inciting murder. But this week the Supreme Court withdrew all charges against him, citing insufficient evidence. Samoan journalist Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia said it was likely that the police commissioner would return to his job. “I understand after talking to some government sources, that the matter is now going to be before the cabinet for discussions, to make the endorsement again for the resumption of duties of the police commissioner. So when is that going to happen? I don’t know, nobody knows, only the Cabinet.” Following the court’s decision, Keil told reporters that he took an oath to uphold the law to protect Samoa’s people, country, government and he takes that oath very seriously.

HELP OFFERED FOR BOUGAINVILLE VOTE

TONGA – A motion for a vote of no confidence in Tonga’s Prime Minister accuses ‘Akilisi Pohiva of nepotism, not following due process, abusing his authority and damaging the country’s foreign relations. The motion was tabled in parliament on Monday by Lord Tu’iha’angana, one of seven Nobles’ Representatives who signed it. Three People’s Representatives also put their name to the motion, former Deputy Prime Minister Samiu Vaipulu, Vili Hingano and Fe‘ao Vakata who Pohiva sacked for misconduct last year. The prime minister is accused of nepotism by hiring his son Po‘oi as his personal assistant and is being blamed for putting people into a number of high ranking government positions without going through due process. There are also claims that an attempts by Pohiva to remove the Attorney General and the CEO of the Pacific Games Organising Committee were illegal.

JUDGE CALLS FOR WHISTLE BLOWER LAW

PAPUA NEW GUINEA –A Supreme Court judge in Papua New Guinea has stressed the need for Parliament to enact “whistle blower” legislation to help rid society of corruption. Justice Ambeng Kandakasi highlighted the need during a case involving a “whistle blower” who was sacked from Public Employees Association in 2015. The court found the former general secretary of the Association, Guise Kula, was unlawfully sacked after he queried legal discrepancies within the organisation. When handing down the decision, Justice Kandakasi stressed the need for the “whistle blowers” legislation for courageous men and women to fight against corruption. He said Parliament should be encouraged to enact a law one sooner rather than later so decision makers especially in the public sector could be held accountable.