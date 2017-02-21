Tonga mourns Queen Mother

TONGA – Tonga’s Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata‘aho, has passed away in an Auckland Hospital at the age of 90 years.

In Tonga’s parliament on Monday, the Deputy Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni led a prayer in respect of her passing.

The Queen Mother reportedly had travelled from Nuku‘alofa Tonga for New Zealand last week. Her grand daughter, Princess Angelika Latufuipeka Mata’aho was reportedly by her side during her passing.

A grand daughter of the Queen Mother expressed grief on her Facebook page.

Frederica Tuita Filipe wrote: “My soul is weary with sorrow; strengthen me according to your word.”

Mata’aho was the mother of two kings – George Tupou V and Tupou VI.

Tonga’s current King Tupou VI is understood to be away visiting the Niuas, a remote island group in the far north of Tonga.

Born on May 29, 1926, Halaevalu Mata‘aho ‘Ahome‘e was the daughter of Heuifana Veikune and Noble ‘Ahome‘e Manuopangai.

She married Siaosi Taufa‘ahau Tupoulahi, the eldest son of Queen Saote Tupou III, in a grand royal double wedding in 1947. The Coronation of King Taufa‘ahau Tupou IV and Queen Mata‘aho took place in July 1967 following the passing of Queen Salote in 1965.

Queen Mata’aho was predeceased by her husband who died in 2006, and two of their four children.

She is survived by a son, King Tupou VI, and daughter Princess Salote Mafile‘o Pilolevu Tuita, 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.