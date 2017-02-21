Rain closes Tahiti’s airport, flights cancelled

FRENCH POLYNESIA – Torrential rain in French Polynesia has forced the closure of the international airport on Tahiti for the second time in a month.

The rain had flooded part of the runway and an Air New Zealand flight to Papeete has been cancelled.

The heavy rain prompted authorities to ask residents of the Taravaro neighbourhood, which is near the airport, to evacuate.

The latest downpour comes two days after a fire-fighter was killed when he was washed away by a torrent of floodwater while trying to clear a blocked drain.

Over the weekend the French overseas minister met victims of last month’s deluge which destroyed or damaged hundreds of houses.

Ericka Bareigts was due to visit Ahe in the Tuamotu Islands but adverse weather may force her to change her plans. - RNZI