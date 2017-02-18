Bank to help improve infrastructure in Port Vila

VANUATU – Vanuatu has signed a deal for further work to achieve improved access to sanitation, drainage facilities, and roads in the capital, Port Vila.

The Asian Development Bank approved an additional $US2.87 million assistance for the Port Vila Urban Development Project to further help Vanuatu achieve sustainable urban development.

The ADB’s Nancy Wells says the extra funds will help strengthen climate change resilience and disaster preparedness in Port Vila.

Port Vila is the commercial and tourist centre of Vanuatu but the poor state of its drainage, road, and sanitation infrastructure are affecting Vanuatu’s ability to attract and retain commercial and tourist related investment.

- RNZI