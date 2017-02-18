After weeks of bushfires, now its flooding

NEW ZEALAND – Firefighters in New Zealand’s second-largest city Christchurch have halted the advance of a massive bushfire that destroyed 11 homes and forced more than 1000 people to evacuate.

The temperature in the city has dropped and it appears the worst of the blaze, which has engulfed thousands of hectares, is over.

Some local residents have been allowed back into safe areas that have already burnt out to pick up pets and possessions on a highly restricted basis.

Fifteen helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and more than 200 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze, which was described by one official as the largest scale fire he had seen in in New Zealand.

One helicopter pilot died in a fatal crash while fighting the blazes on Tuesday.

Although a state of emergency has been declared, officials say the plan is to let the fire burn itself out. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Home owner Simon Grace said he was devastated as he surveyed the ruins of his family home on Worsleys Road, while firefighters hosed down the smouldering remains yesterday.

“There’s just a couple of bricks left, there’s nothing. We’ve been here 20 years, so there’s a lot of stuff here, had a lot of good times here and it’s a shame just to see it all turned to dust.”

Grace was critical of the Civil Defence’s poor communication.

“Up until now its been so frustrating, we’ve been given absolutely no information about what’s going on. Even just today to get here has been a massive fight,” Grace said.

He had spent hours with other residents at the cordon at the bottom of Worsleys Road, waiting to be allowed home.

When media were allowed past the cordon for the first time, they argued homeowners should go too.

Other homeowners still waiting to get into their homes told RNZ that Civil Defence should have done a better job of communicating with them.

“It’s horrible,” Anna Pettersen said. “My husband rang Civil Defence yesterday trying to get information and they said we ‘can’t give you any information. Prepare for smoke damage, that’s all we can tell you’.”

Civil Defence controller John Mackie said they could have done better but it was a complex operation.

“We’ve never seen anything of the likes of a 2000 hectare fire within an urban and rural environment. So very complex, different parts of legislation. We’ve had regular meetings with the multiple agencies and try and get a coordinated message that we all agree to,” Mackie said.

Misty rain fell in Christchurch yesterday and firefighters said the fire was contained, but Mackie said the fire danger was not over.

Effected home owners however have voiced their appreciation for the pilots, firemen, police, army and volunteers who fought the fire this week.

A man said for the fire workers “to give up everything and quite possibly a life is appreciated by everyone.”

Prime Minister Bill English told all the fire workers: “It’s been a huge effort, but you’ve done a fantastic job. Keep safe.”

Meanwhile, downpours in parts of the North Island have caused flooding and disrupted the Wings over Wairarapa air show.

In Kawerau, Bay of Plenty, torrential rain started about 3am, flooding half a dozen homes.

Kawerau district mayor Malcom Campbell said drains struggled with the deluge, and some basements were flooded.

Campbell said water in the middle of the town had subsided but some roads were still flooded and he urged motorists to drive slowly.

The popular annual air show at the Wings over Wairarapa festival has been cancelled.